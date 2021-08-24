Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.62. 4,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,278. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

