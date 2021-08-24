Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.43 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $217.49. 23,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.74. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

