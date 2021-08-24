Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. 2,707,269 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

