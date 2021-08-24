Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $795.70. 10,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,347. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $802.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $735.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.