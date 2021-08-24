Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,939 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

TBK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,660. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.