Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 88,563 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,563 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.08% of MP Materials worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NYSE MP traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 89,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

