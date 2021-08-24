Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 14,326 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,833. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,657 shares of company stock worth $5,890,900 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

