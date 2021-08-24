Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,141 shares of company stock worth $6,307,990 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. 46,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.