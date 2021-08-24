Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 43,731 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,731 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXF traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.51. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,011. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

