Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Renewable Energy Group worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,914. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGI traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. 44,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.