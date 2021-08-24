Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,903,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,469,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,356,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.