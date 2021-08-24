Morgan Stanley Buys 98,219 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 2.00. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.54%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.