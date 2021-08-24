Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $272.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.09.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

