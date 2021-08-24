Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 321,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $296,213.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.