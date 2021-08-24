Morgan Stanley Has $6.98 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Silk Road Medical worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 104.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $475,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $540,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,018. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

