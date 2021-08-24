Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of fuboTV worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.86. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

