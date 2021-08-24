Morgan Stanley Purchases 81,111 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 479.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Piedmont Lithium worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $839.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 0.33.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

