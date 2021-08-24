Morgan Stanley Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $84.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $67.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Tobam purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

