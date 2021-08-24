Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.