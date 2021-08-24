Morgan Stanley Sells 1,141,908 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,141,908 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

