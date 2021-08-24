Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Shares Up 0.5%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 19,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 41,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000.

