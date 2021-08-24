Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.99

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 2436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $790.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

