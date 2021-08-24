MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 237.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Shares of TGT opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.76. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.