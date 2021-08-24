MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 200 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,986.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU opened at $290.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

