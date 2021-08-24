MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $454.93 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

