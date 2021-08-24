MV Capital Management Inc. Has $72,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $229.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.