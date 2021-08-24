MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $41,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,326,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,171,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $382.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

