MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,250 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 312.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 287.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $319,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 146,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 260.3% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

