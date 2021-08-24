MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $169.63 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

