Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.92 Million

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post $57.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.51 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $213.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.76 million to $225.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $426.64 million to $546.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. 819,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,189. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

