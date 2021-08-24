Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBRV. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.