Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Grows Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up about 2.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,497,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

