Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Takes $919,000 Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cohn Robbins as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,373,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 376,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 528,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

