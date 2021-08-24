National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.69% of National Bank worth $31,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Bank by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.