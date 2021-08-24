National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after buying an additional 62,980 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 259.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

