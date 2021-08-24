NativeCoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 69.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $32.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00098986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00300912 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00051517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

