NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NBMI opened at GBX 88.53 ($1.16) on Tuesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.80 ($1.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.49.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.