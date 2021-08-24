NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:NBMI opened at GBX 88.53 ($1.16) on Tuesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.80 ($1.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.49.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
