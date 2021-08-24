NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Investec lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

