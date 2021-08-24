Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.83 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009087 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,170,691 coins and its circulating supply is 17,797,582 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.