Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Neenah in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NP stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.61 million, a P/E ratio of -226.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

