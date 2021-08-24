Neo Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $56.62 or 0.00117519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.99 billion and approximately $762.48 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00154909 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

