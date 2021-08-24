Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Shares of NSRGF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

