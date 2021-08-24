NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion. NetEase posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year sales of $13.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA decreased their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

NetEase stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 458,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,538. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NetEase by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in NetEase by 12.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 994,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after purchasing an additional 108,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

