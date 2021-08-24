Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $97,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.71. 123,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $244.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.