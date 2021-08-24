NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

NTST has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2,606.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

