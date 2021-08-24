NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Truist

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target boosted by Truist from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,606.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.85.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 788,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

