Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00157605 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

