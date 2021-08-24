New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.66% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $50,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,686,812. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

