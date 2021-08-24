New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.18 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $40,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Okta by 9.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $235.68 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

