New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $44.66 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.84% of NeoGenomics worth $44,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 929,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

